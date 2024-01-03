Man, woman charged with restraining toddler with leash and dumbbell

Jan. 3—FAIRMONT — Fairmont Police have charged a man and a woman with child neglect after an investigation found they had restrained a toddler using a leash and a dumbbell.

Officers went to the Fairmont home to assist Children's Protective Services workers who had been called in on the case in which a toddler was believed to have been abused at a home on Gaston Avenue.

The criminal complaint says CPS told police the couple used duct tape to restrain the child to an armchair.

When officers spoke to 44-year-old Keena White and 32-year-old Destiny Turner, who lived at the Gaston Avenue residence, police found multiple ropes and nylon straps along with yellow ribbon that were tied to the metal frame of a chair, according to the complaint.

Police stated that a 25-pound dumbbell was tied to the chair along with a separate harness. Officers said one of the straps appeared to be a leash.

In the criminal complaint, officers said White told them they would often pinch the child in order to get a response while disciplining the child. Officers showed White photos that showed bruises on the child's legs.

According to Turner, "they restrained the juvenile to the chair for elongated periods of time during the day and while the child sleeps at night." She also said that several minutes were required to "unrestrain the child."

While in the residence, officers found a bed covered in "clutter and trash and miscellaneous items in the room," but the toddler was not allowed to sleep in the bed.

According to Turner, "the juvenile would sleep, restrained, in the chair due to a bed not being available for the child to sleep in."

White and Turner face one count each of child neglect creating risk of injury. Both Turner and White were booked into in the North Central Regional Jail on Wednesday where their bond has been set at $175,512 each.