UPDATE: Man and woman charged in teen's shooting death
Apr. 18—A man and a woman stand accused of murder in the predawn death Saturday morning of 17-year-old Javier Cordova, who Glynn County police say was shot after an argument broke out at a late-night cookout in the Coastal Crest Suites apartments, 3108 Cypress Mill Road.
Michael Howard, 42, and Bria-Marie Nicole Register, 28, both were arrested and booked into the Glynn County Detention Center around 6 a.m. Sunday morning, police said. Both are charged with felony murder police said.
Police responding to a report of gunfire in the area around 2:15 a.m. found Cordova lying beside Cypress Mill Road and Golden Isles Parkway with a gunshot wound, according to a statement. Police found Cordova lying unresponsive with what appeared initially to be a head laceration, the statement said. It was then discovered that Cordova also suffered a gunshot wound in the upper torso, police said.
Cordova was transferred via county ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health Systems' Brunswick hospital, where efforts to save him were unsuccessful.
County police and Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents worked throughout the day Saturday and into the morning Sunday in making the arrests, Glynn County Police Capt. Jeremiah Bergquist said. Further details were unavailable Sunday, but police and the GBI continue to investigate the murder.
Anyone with information can contact GBI at http://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-hotline, or by calling 800-587-8477. Information also can be given to county police investigations division at -912-554-7802, or Silent Witness Hotline at 912-264-1333.