Man, woman dead in Clearwater shooting, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were killed Friday night in a shooting in Clearwater, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Hillcreek Circle East, according to police.

Police received multiple calls for multiple gunshots at about 8:15 p.m., police said. One man and one woman were found dead.

Police are not searching for a suspect and believe the shooting was domestic related.

