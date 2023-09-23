Man and woman dead after shooting outside Lexington apartment complex Saturday afternoon

A man and a woman died after a shooting outside an apartment complex on Hollow Creek Road in Lexington Saturday afternoon.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said the Lexington Police Department responded to 522 Hollow Creek Rd. at 3:58 p.m. and found the two people with gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to the emergency room at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, where Ginn said he was pronounced dead. He said both would be taken to Louisville for an autopsy.

Ginn said an “altercation” preceded the shooting, and “the police are still trying to get the complete story.”

He said police were “talking with a couple of different people,” including at least one person who witnessed the incident.

It was the third fatal shooting in Lexington in one week and the second on Saturday.

A man died after a shooting that was reported at 3:27 a.m. Saturday near the Cook Out restaurant on South Broadway. Police said the suspect fled before they arrived.

The victim’s identity had not been released as of early Saturday evening.

And late Tuesday, Arliss Stewart, 80, died after being shot at a home on Marshall Lane. His stepson, James Bradburn, 59, has been charged with murder.