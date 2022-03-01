Man and woman dead after suspected hit and run in Pullman

A man and woman died Monday night after a fatal crash in Pullman that’s being investigated as a hit and run, according to Chicago police.

A 69-year-old man and 66-year-old woman were found unresponsive in a vehicle in the 11100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, after being struck by another vehicle, police said. Both were taken to area hospitals in critical condition, where they died, police said.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, and the woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, according to police. Both died just before 12:30 a.m., according to information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The victims had not been identified by the medical examiner’s office Tuesday morning. The crash is under investigation as a hit and run, police said.