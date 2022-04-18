Man, woman die in apparent murder-suicide in Red Lion on Easter, coroner says

Two people were found dead in a home in Red Lion Sunday morning, in what is being investigated as a "domestic-related murder-suicide," according to a news release from the York County Coroner's Office.

Authorities were called to the home before 9 a.m. in the 700 block of South Pine Street, where they found two people dead.

Judith A. Snyder, 66, who lived in the home, was dead of a gunshot wound to the head. It was determined that she was apparently shot by James Miller, 76, who then shot himself and died, Coroner Pam Gay said. Miller lived in the 1600 block of River Birch Drive in Spring Garden Township.

"The deaths are being investigated as a domestic-related murder-suicide. The public is not thought to be in any danger," Gay said.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. No autopsy is planned.

There have been 11 homicides in York County this year − four last week, with 3 in York city, the coroner said.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Two found dead in Red Lion murder-suicide on Easter morning