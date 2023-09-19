Man, woman die in murder-suicide during argument at Altamonte Springs apartment complex

A man and a woman died late Tuesday in a murder-suicide stemming from an argument at their apartment, the Altamonte Springs Police Department said.

Police said they were called shortly after 11:30 p.m. to the Villa Del Mar Apartments at Sabal Palm Circle near Palm Springs Drive and East Central Parkway after gunfire was heard.

Investigators said they went into a bedroom where they discovered the unresponsive man and woman with gunshot wounds.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

“It was learned that the adult male and female subjects were (having) an argument, and then gunshots were heard,” Altamonte Springs police Officer Michelle Montalvo said. “Detectives believe -- from the information gathered -- one of the subjects was shot, and then the shooter turned the gun on themselves.”

Detectives said they continue to investigative the circumstances surrounding the shooting and ask that anyone with information about it call them at 407-339-2441.

