Man, woman discovered dead in shooting at east Orange County home

A man in his 70s and woman in her 40s were discovered dead Thursday morning in a home in the Stoneybrook East subdivision, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they were called at about 11:15 a.m. to a shooting at a home on Northhampton Avenue near South Alafaya Trail.

Investigators said they discovered a woman who had been shot and a man who appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Both people were pronounced dead at the scene.

“This incident is domestic in nature,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “All parties are accounted for, and there is no danger to the public.”

