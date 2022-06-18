Man, woman in early 20s shot in Mount Oliver overnight

Taylor Spirito
·1 min read

Two people were shot in Mount Oliver overnight.

According to Allegheny County police, officers were notified of a woman in distress in Ormsby Park at around 12:59 a.m.

Responding officers found a 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man who had both been shot.

Police said both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives have initiated an investigation, which is currently ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

