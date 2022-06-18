Man, woman in early 20s shot in Mount Oliver overnight

Two people were shot in Mount Oliver overnight.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

According to Allegheny County police, officers were notified of a woman in distress in Ormsby Park at around 12:59 a.m.

Responding officers found a 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man who had both been shot.

Police said both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Homicide detectives have initiated an investigation, which is currently ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

TRENDING NOW:

3-month-old baby dies after being left inside car for hours, Allegheny County police say Police: Suspect kills elderly neighbor then himself during SWAT situation in Kennedy Township 2 teens killed after allegedly breaking into home, police say VIDEO:Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Pittsburgh on Friday DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts