Man, woman in early 20s shot in Mount Oliver overnight
Two people were shot in Mount Oliver overnight.
According to Allegheny County police, officers were notified of a woman in distress in Ormsby Park at around 12:59 a.m.
Responding officers found a 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man who had both been shot.
Police said both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Homicide detectives have initiated an investigation, which is currently ongoing.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.
