Man, woman face charges in chase that resulted in Chicago cop accidentally shooting 2 colleagues

CHICAGO — Charges are expected later Thursday against a man and a woman who were involved in a chase that resulted in a Chicago police officer accidentally shooting two of his fellow officers late Wednesday at a gas station in west suburban Lyons, police said.

The shooting happened as officers struggled with one of the suspects, who was wanted in an investigation of a homicide, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown.

Shortly after midnight Thursday, two male officers were released from MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn to be transferred to another hospital and cheers broke out among other Chicago officers who gathered outside the emergency room.

The situation began about 9:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive Chicago police spotted a car wanted in connection with the homicide, Brown said during a media briefing outside MacNeal.

Officers and a police helicopter followed the car, and when it stopped at a Citgo in Lyons, 8050 W. Ogden Ave., officers surrounded a person inside.

A struggle ensued, and the officer accidentally fired their weapon, “lightly striking” two officers, Brown said.

The bullet went through the arm of one and into the shoulder of another, Brown said.

Lyons Deputy Fire Chief Keith Gajeski said one ambulance was sent to the scene.

Two suspects inside the car were arrested and a gun was recovered from their car, Brown added.

Thursday morning, Lyons police Chief Thomas Herion said the two arrested were a 28-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman. Their names have not been released, pending charges of possession of a weapon, possession of narcotics and possession of a stolen vehicle to be filed, Herion said.

During the arrest, they were found with 36 pounds of marijuana, $32,000 in cash and three semi-automatic handguns, Herion said.

Chicago police were alerted to the car after a license plate reader indicated the vehicle was wanted in connection with a double homicide in South Holland, which is what prompted the chase, Herion said.

Story continues

Herion did not provide details on the South Holland homicides. The Daily Southtown reported late last month that two men were fatally shot in South Holland in separate shootings that appeared to be related.

The man arrested Wednesday is well known to Lyons police, Herion said. He was the driver of the vehicle and wanted on three warrants including narcotics, burglary and battery. He previously served time in state prison for narcotics charges. This is the woman’s first adult arrest, Herion said.

“There’s so much to do on this case,” Herion said.

Shortly before 11 p.m., Chicago police vehicles blocked roads near the entrance to MacNeal, 3249 S. Oak Park Ave., while groups of police officers gathered outside the emergency room.

The “accidental discharge” will be investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and the officer who fired the gun will be placed on desk duty during the investigation, per protocol, said Brown.

———