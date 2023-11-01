Man, woman face charges related to bar overdoses

Nov. 1—MANKATO — Two people face drug sales charges related to an investigation into overdoses at a Mankato bar in October.

Jacob Dean Daninger, 27, and Briana Marilyn Knewtson, 31, face two felonies for first-degree sales of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin or fentanyl, and four felonies for possession of drugs or paraphernalia in Blue Earth County District Court.

The overdoses reportedly occurred Oct. 1, according to a criminal complaint. Police call logs for Oct. 1 and an incident data request from the Mankato Department of Public Safety listed the incidents as occurring at 414 S. Front St., the address for Rounder's Sports Bar & Grill.

A Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agent met with the "persons who had overdosed" at a hospital and learned one of the people involved had bought cocaine from "Jake" and believed the drugs had been tainted with another substance.

The agent secured a search warrant Oct. 16 to swab the handle of Daninger's apartment door. An analysis of the sample reportedly detected the presence of cocaine.

The complaint states the agent then secured a warrant on Oct. 18 for the apartment, which Daninger shared with Knewtson, and went there with other agents and sheriff's deputies on Oct. 25. One agent reported finding cocaine in plain view in the living room.

The apartment had additional cocaine, substances and pills believed to contain fentanyl, $28,513 in cash, packaging typically used for drug sales, a digital scale and more drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola