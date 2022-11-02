Man and woman facing charges after beating victim who withdrew money from Roxbury ATM

A man and woman pairing have been ordered held without bail on charges that they beat and robbed a man who had just withdrawn money from an ATM in Roxbury.

According to a statement from the District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office, Jacquail Owens, 29, and Victoria Cepeda, 32, are facing charges after beating and kicking a 59-year-old man after he withdrew $460 from an ATM on Warren Street. At one point during the attack, Cepeda allegedly grabbed the victim’s umbrella and struck him with it.

Police were able to identify the two suspects after consulting video surveillance at the scene. Police also discovered that GPS data from a court-ordered device on Owens placed him at the scene.

The pair are facing charges of armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy. Cepeda was arraigned on Friday while Owens was arraigned on Tuesday.

Cepeda will return to court November 15 for a probable cause hearing. Judge Kenneth Fiandaca revoked Owens’s bail on several open cases and ordered him held pending a November 8 dangerousness hearing.

“These crimes degrade our neighborhoods and erode the quality of life that residents desire and deserve. There is nothing low level about this crime. These individuals attacked and robbed a victim conducting a routine activity,” Hayden said.

