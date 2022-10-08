Man and woman facing felony charges following domestic dispute

Oct. 8—The Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to a dispatch call on Oct. 4, regarding a potential domestic dispute which ultimately led to both parties being charged with assault and a felony charge.

When the responding officers arrived on scene, an arrest citation stated Cindy Cain was walking out of a back bedroom of the residence carrying a silver Beretta 9mm and was attempting to hand it to her boyfriend Jason Hines.

Police documents indicate Cain and Hines had gotten into an argument over a cellphone and Cain told officers that Hines had grabbed and shoved her.

The officer noted in the police report Cain had visible markings on her arm consistent with being grabbed. Police also reported in the police documents that Hines' shirt was ripped and he had red marks on his body.

According police records, Cindy told deputies she was a convicted felon, which was confirmed through a background check.

When the officer spoke with Hines the man allegedly said Cain had grabbed his shirt and she was not going to let him leave the residence.

Hines' arrest citation stated that during a search, officers located a silver cylinder which contained a "crystal rock like substance" consistent with the appearance of methamphetamine.

Cain was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault (dating violence, no visible injury) and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Hines was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and fourth-degree assault (dating violence, no visible injury).

Other arrests:

* Darrin Pulliam, of Richmond, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with probation violation (for felony offense) per warrant. Pulliam was arrested July 6, and charged with obstructed vision and/or windshield, rear license not illuminated, not registration, failure to produce insurance card, giving officers false identifying information, operating on a suspended/revoked operating license, failure to notify address change to the Dept. of Transportation, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law