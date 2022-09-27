Husband, wife facing murder charges in connection to deadly Springfield shooting

A Springfield couple are now facing murder charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Springfield earlier this month.

Malik Shaw, 30, and Peggy Shaw, 45, were both indicted on charges Monday, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records. Both were indicted on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault. Malik Shaw was also indicted on one count each of three separate weapons charges.

The charges stem from a shooting at the Mini Mart on Selma Road that happened Sept. 16. News Center 7 previously reported that police found Nagongi Cann, 48, of Springfield, shot in the hip inside of a vehicle. He was flown to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.

News Center 7 spoke to Springfield Police last week and Sgt. James Byron said Malik Brown was “seeking out” Cann as part of an ongoing argument.

“There was an ongoing argument between the two of them,” Sgt. James Byron, Springfield Police Division, said.

He was taken into custody Sept. 18 by the U.S. Marshals Service Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team in the Cincinnati area. Peggy Shaw was arrested Sept. 19 by Springfield Police, according to online jail records.

We'll update this story as we learn more.




