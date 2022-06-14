Man, woman found dead

Jun. 14—DAVIDSON COUNTY — The Davidson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of a man and woman in the northern section of the county this past weekend, but investigators think the case is a murder-suicide.

Just before 11 a.m. Sunday, deputies went to a residence on Old Mill Farm Road in the Reedy Creek community near Welcome and found the bodies.

Detectives say the death appears to be an isolated incident and aren't currently looking for any assailants. The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information call 336-242-2105.