Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, 3 children found in home, deputies say

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Monday night.

Deputies responded to a stabbing call at 2742 Gramercy Drive in Deltona around 6:15 p.m.

According to a news release, upon arrival, they found a man and woman in the house unresponsive.

Deputies said that early investigation suggests the man stabbed the woman and then himself.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies said that three children were found at the house uninjured.

This is in an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story when deputies release more information.

