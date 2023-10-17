Man, woman found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Fairfield, police say

Two people were found dead inside a Fairfield apartment Friday in an apparent murder-suicide, officials said.

Police responded just before 10 a.m. to the 20 block of Merlin Drive for a report of people injured during an altercation, Fairfield Police Department officials said Tuesday in a news release.

Police arrived at the scene to find the bodies of 24-year-old Tatiana Maldonado and 33-year-old Jolman David Perez inside the apartment they shared.

Investigators later determined that Perez killed Maldonado before dying by suicide. Officials did not disclose a type of weapon or cause of death, only that their deaths were ruled a homicide and suicide by the Butler County Coroner's Office.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man killed woman before dying by suicide in Fairfield, police say