Man, woman found dead in Brooklyn building, each shot in head: NYPD

Cops are investigating the grisly deaths of a man and a woman found inside a Brooklyn building, each shot in the head — a scene reminiscent of a murder-suicide in the borough last month, police said Saturday.

Detectives are looking into the possibility that the man found dead in the Cypress Hills building killed the woman and then himself, a police source with knowledge of the case said.

Cops responding to a report of a crime in progress found a 43-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man unconscious inside a Logan St. address at Etna St. about 4:45 p.m. Friday.

Both victims had been shot in the head and died at the scene. A firearm was found near the man’s body, police said.

The victims’ names were not immediately disclosed as cops track down family members.

The relationship between the two victims was not immediately known, police said.

Last month, Jason Jackson, 35, shot his girlfriend Olga Kirshenbaum dead and then himself in their Park Slope apartment, cops said.

Both victims had been shot in the head, cops said. A handgun was found next to Jackson’s body, leading police to believe that he shot Kirshenbaum, then took his own life.