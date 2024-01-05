Man, woman found dead Christmas Day in apparent murder-suicide, Fort Worth police say
A man and woman died Christmas Day in an apparent murder-suicide in a Fort Wort home, according to Fort Worth police.
On Dec. 25, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Berryhill Drive in response to a welfare check call.
Upon arrival, officers entered the residence and discovered the victim, 55-year-old Michael Sandoval, and the suspect, a 44-year-old woman, both dead with apparent gunshot wounds.
Police determined the incident to be a domestic murder-suicide, due to evidence collected at the scene.
Sandoval died from a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of his death was ruled a homicide by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. An autopsy report for the woman was not immediately available.
Homicide detectives continue to investigate.