Man, woman found dead Christmas Day in apparent murder-suicide, Fort Worth police say

A man and woman died Christmas Day in an apparent murder-suicide in a Fort Wort home, according to Fort Worth police.

On Dec. 25, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Berryhill Drive in response to a welfare check call.

Upon arrival, officers entered the residence and discovered the victim, 55-year-old Michael Sandoval, and the suspect, a 44-year-old woman, both dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police determined the incident to be a domestic murder-suicide, due to evidence collected at the scene.

Sandoval died from a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of his death was ruled a homicide by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. An autopsy report for the woman was not immediately available.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.