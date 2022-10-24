A homicide investigation is underway after a man and a woman were found dead Sunday at a residential property in Coachella, authorities said.

The bodies were discovered at about 9:50 a.m. Sunday in the 85-300 block

of Avenue 52, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff's

Department.

Ramirez said sheriff's deputies were initially dispatched to assist another agency and first met with residents in a home on that block. Deputies then found a dead man and woman inside a casita attached to the main residence. The Central Homicide Unit is investigating.

The names of the man and woman were withheld, pending notification of

their relatives. No arrests were reported, and no other information was

released.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Man and woman found dead in Coachella; homicide investigation underway