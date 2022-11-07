Man, woman found dead in Dayton house; homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway after a man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Dayton house on Friday.

Dayton police were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of Rangeley Avenue around 2:50 p.m. to perform a welfare check, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department told News Center 7.

When crews searched the house, they discovered that the two occupants of the home were deceased and both had gunshot wounds, the spokesperson said.

A Dayton police incident report identified the victims as a 55-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman. Their names have not been released at this time.

The initial investigation indicates that there is no suspect at large, according to police.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

The investigation remains active at the time of this reporting.

We are working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.



