Man and woman found dead in Desert Hot Springs in apparent murder-suicide

A man and woman died in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide on Thursday, Desert Hot Springs police said.

The victims died in a home on the 66-200 block of 6th Street around 4:30 a.m., Detective Sgt. Chris Saucier said. He said detectives aren't looking for any suspects.

6th Street from Cactus Drive and Palm Drive was closed, but has since reopened. The man's and woman's identities are not being released until their families have been notified of their deaths.

This is the second known suspected murder-suicide in the Coachella Valley this month. Investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department believe a couple, both 87, died in a murder-suicide in Palm Desert last week.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: 2 found dead in Desert Hot Springs in apparent murder-suicide