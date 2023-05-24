Man, woman found dead in driveway of Gwinnett County home, police say

A man and a woman are dead after an early morning homicide on Wednesday, according to Gwinnett County police.

The scene is at a home on Woodington Circle near Pleasant Hill Road and Club Drive in Lawrenceville.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach that both victims were found in the driveway. Officers said there were three children inside the home and are unharmed.

It is unclear what led up to the homicide. The victims’ names, their relationship and cause of death have not been released.

Stay with WSBTV.com and Channel 2 Action News at Noon for the latest.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS



