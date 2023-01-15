Man, woman found dead in Grover Beach motel room, police say

A man and a woman found dead in a Grover Beach motel room on Saturday may have died of drug overdoses, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

Grover Beach police officers were called to the Seaview Inn, 150 N. Fifth Street in Grover Beach, at 1:09 p.m. Saturday “to assist management with the eviction of a tenant who had overstayed past their checkout time,” the agency said in a news release Sunday.

After failing to get a response at the motel room door, they entered the room and found the bodies of a 37-year-old woman and 40-year-old man, police said.

That prompted Grover Beach police detectives and the San Luis Obispo County Coroner’s Office to begin a death investigation.

Investigators discovered “what is believed to be illegal narcotics inside the motel room,” police said in the release. “Preliminary investigation does not indicate an incident of violence but does indicate of a possible drug overdose for both persons.”

An autopsy will determine their cause of death, police said.

The results of the autopsy will be released next week, Grover Beach Police Chief John Peters said Sunday.

Police are withholding the names of the deceased until their next-of-kin can be identified, police said in the release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Sonny Gerber at 805-473-4511 or email sgerber@gbpd.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can provide information via the Crime Stoppers tipline at 805-549-7867 or visit p3tips.com.