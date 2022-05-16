Man and woman found dead from gunshot wounds at Phoenix home

A Phoenix police vehicle on Dec. 7, 2021.

The Phoenix Police Department says two people are dead after a shooting at a home near Eighth Avenue and Thomas Road on Sunday morning.

Officers arrived on the scene around 9:30 a.m. where they discovered a man and a woman dead, with gunshot wounds.

The victims were identified as Mary Ousley, 68, and Bobby Ousley, 57.

According to police, preliminary evidence suggests that Bobby shot Mary and then shot himself.

An investigation is ongoing.

