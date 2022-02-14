Man, woman found dead inside a home in south Wichita, police captain says

A man and woman were found dead Sunday afternoon inside a house in south Wichita, a police captain said.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 3:30 p.m. to a house in the 2100 block of S. Erie after receiving a call that there were two people dead inside, Wichita police captain Santiago Hungria said.

Hungria said officers arrived and confirmed both people were dead. An investigation on the possible cause of deaths is underway.

“We’re trying to put together what may have happened beforehand. We’re talking to different witnesses,” Hungria added.

It is unclear if the man and woman knew each other, according to Hungria.

This is a developing story. Check back later on Kansas.com for updates.