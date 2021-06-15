Man and woman found dead inside Spring area apartment

In The Know

A woman hid in a yacht to make her sister's engagement extra special. Adelle Cerna shared how she got involved with her older sister's surprise proposal. She showed footage of herself hiding in a small room of the boat, peeking her head out of a window. Eventually, her future brother-in-law quickly came into the room, got the ring and gave her a hug. Then Cerna secretly whipped out her camera and tried to sneak a few pictures during the proposal. But her big sister quickly spotted her. Ultimately, the proposal went on without a hitch and Cerna's sister said yes. "Me not minding my business. Little sister energy," Cerna said during the final shot of her spying on the happy couple from her yacht hiding spot. "A success if you ask me" . The video racked up over 10.4 million views on TikTok. "This is the best! You're such a good sibling, dude," one person wrote