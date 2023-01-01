Man and woman found dead inside senior living apartment, Mount Dora police says

A man and woman were found dead inside their Waterman Village senior living apartment on Saturday afternoon, Mount Dora Police Department said.

Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Mount Dora Police received a report of potential suspicious activity at the retirement community when officers found a dead woman and man inside an apartment, MDPD said.

The Mount Dora Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating, MDPD said.

The victims’ identities have yet to be released. Officials ask anyone with information to call the Mount Dora Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 352-735 -7130.

The Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson, Lee Massie from Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Mayor Crissy Stile and City Manager Patrick Comiskey will host a press conference regarding the investigation at 4 p.m. Sunday.