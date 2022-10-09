Man, woman found dead at Kingston home

This is a developing story.

KINGSTON – A man and a woman were found dead at a home in Kingston, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz told WBZ-TV on Sunday.

Police went to the Elm Street home late Sunday morning after a family member reported two people dead there, WBZ-TV reported.

A 45-year-old man was found outside and a 45-year-old woman was inside, Cruz told the station. They both had apparent gunshot wounds.

Cruz said there is no threat to the public.

Kingston police declined to comment. Further details were not available.

