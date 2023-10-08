Man, woman found dead in New Milford home; Bergen prosecutor investigating

The deaths of a man and a woman found in a New Milford home Saturday night are under investigation, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Liz Rebein, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office, said the major crimes unit and New Milford Police are investigating after the pair were found dead in a home on Myrtle Avenue. Police had gone to the home at 4:15 p.m. for a welfare check and found the bodies.

The victims have not been identified pending notification of their families.

Rebein did not immediately respond to a call for comment for additional information.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Man, woman found dead in New Milford home: prosecutor