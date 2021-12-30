Man, woman found dead in Montecito Heights home in suspected murder-suicide

A map of the northeast L.A. area showing where two were found dead in a home in Montecito Heights

A man and a woman believed to be his grandmother were found dead inside a Montecito Heights home Wednesday night after an hours-long standoff, authorities said.

Police were called around 3:45 p.m. to a report of a shooting at a home in the 3700 block of Oak Hill Avenue, said Officer Mike Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department. When they arrived, officers saw a man in his 20s close the door and barricade himself.

The man refused multiple orders to come out, and SWAT officers were called to the scene, Lopez said. The officers entered the home around 6:30 p.m. after several attempts to get the man to come outside.

They found the man on the floor, dead of a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, Lopez said. A gun was found near his body.

Officers also found the body of a woman they believe to be his grandmother, Lopez said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Further information was not available Wednesday night.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.