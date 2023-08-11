Man, woman found dead in possible murder-suicide in Georgetown

A man and a woman were found dead in a Georgetown home on Thursday in a possible murder-suicide, according to the Williamson County sheriff's office.

Around 5 p.m., someone called 911 and said two people had been shot at a home in the 500 block of Vaughn Street. Law enforcement arrived at the scene and found the dead man and woman.

The preliminary investigation suggests this is an isolated murder-suicide, the sheriff's office said, and there is no danger to the public.

The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of their families.

The investigation is ongoing.

