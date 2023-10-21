Man and woman found dead in Queens murder-suicide: police sources

A man and a woman were found dead, both shot in the head, following an apparent murder-suicide in a Queens apartment early Saturday, cops said.

Cops called to a 69th Place home near Cooper Ave. in Glendale — about a block from Mount Lebanon Cemetery — about 2:45 a.m. found a 39-year-old woman and her 33-year-old boyfriend dead in the living room of a second floor apartment.

Both had been shot in the head. A handgun was found next to the man, cops said.

Their landlord, who heard the gunshots and called police, said the two had been living in the apartment together.

The couple died at the scene. Their names were not immediately disclosed as cops track down relatives.

It was not immediately clear what the couple were arguing about before the shots were fired. It also wasn’t disclosed if cops had been called to the apartment before to quell arguments between the two.

Late last month the stabbing deaths of Azalea Rivas, 37, and her teen daughter Azeris Wright inside an apartment on New York Ave. in were determined to be a murder-suicide, cops said.