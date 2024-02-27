Man, woman found dead in room at popular Boston hotel suffered gunshot wounds, DA says

A man and a woman who were found dead in a room at a popular hotel in Boston on Monday afternoon suffered gunshot wounds, investigators announced Tuesday.

Officers responded to a report of a pair of bodies found in a room at the Moxy Boston Downtown at 240 Tremont Street in the Theater District shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

The victims, a 43-year-old man, and a 25-year-old woman, were pronounced dead in a room on the 13th floor of the hotel, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office. Their names haven’t been released.

Both victims suffered bullet wounds and a firearm was recovered at the scene, the DA’s office said.

The deaths remain under investigation by Boston police and state troopers assigned to the DA’s office.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

