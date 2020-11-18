Man and woman found dead in a Southwest Miami-Dade rental home, cops say

Carli Teproff, David Goodhue
·1 min read

A crew cleaning a short-term rental home in Southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday, discovered a man and woman dead inside, according to police.

Police were called to the home in the area of Southwest 136th Street and 92nd Avenue, not far from The Falls, at about 11:30 a.m.

By Tuesday evening, yellow police tape blocked off 136th Street.

Police did not say what the relationship between the man and woman was or how they died.

In a press release issued Tuesday night, the Miami-Dade Police Department said detectives “are seeking the assistance of the community with any information in this case.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

