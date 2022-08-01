Man, woman found dead in Waikiki condo in apparent murder-suicide, police say

Jul. 31—A man and woman died following an apparent murder-suicide in their Waikiki apartment Friday night.

Honolulu police officers responded to a suspicious circumstances call on Nahua Street at around 8 :45 p.m.

The officers found a woman, 64, and man, 66, dead inside their condominium, according to a police report.

An investigation found that the woman fatally stabbed the man before she apparently overdosed on prescription medication. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.

The identities of the two people were not released, and no additional information was provided by the Honolulu Police Department.