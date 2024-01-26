Man, woman found dead in Wayne County cabin

Two people were found dead inside a cabin in Wayne County earlier this week, according to New York State Police.

Troopers said the pair — Eugene T. Hosier, 63, and Patricia A. Burdick, 66 — were found dead on Monday inside the cabin, which is on Ridge Road in Williamson.

State Police investigators said that the pair were using a gas stove to heat up the cabin. Troopers continue to investigate the unattended deaths.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Eugene Hosier, Patricia Burdick found dead in cabin in Wayne County NY