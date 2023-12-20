Man and woman found fatally shot in Millis deemed murder-suicide, DA says
Authorities announced on Wednesday the deadly shooting of two Millis residents was the result of a murder-suicide.
On December 17, 32-year-old Michael Fischella and 25-year-old Tanaia Wilkinson were both found dead near their car from apparent gunshot wounds by a town worker who was driving on a remote roadway near Routes 115 and 27, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.
Officials say preliminary results from their autopsies suggest Wilkinson’s cause of death was a homicide and Fischella’s death was a suicide.
Both Fischella and Wilkinson were well-known to each other. The pair was living together but are originally from outside Massachusetts, according to Millis Chief Christopher Soffayer.
A final autopsy report is still in the works.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW