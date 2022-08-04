Man and woman found on opposite sides of park in what police say may be a murder suicide

A man and a woman are dead after what police are investigating as a murder-suicide in midtown Atlanta on Thursday afternoon.

Just after 1:30 p.m., Atlanta police say a woman was found shot to death at the Cosby Spear Highrise near Central Park in midtown Atlanta.

A short time later, on the other end of the park, a man was found dead with what police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Detectives believe the two incidents are related. They are not sure of the relationship between the two victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

