Man, woman found shot dead in north Wichita; no suspect is sought, police say

Two people were found shot dead inside a north Wichita house Friday morning, police Lt. Aaron Moses said.

“Everyone involved in this scene is still here, and there are no outstanding suspects at this time,” he said in a phone interview.

Police were called to a welfare check at 6:21 a.m. in the 4800 block of North Portwest, which is in a housing development surrounded by a lake near Meridian and 53rd Street North.

Police had to force entry and found a 57-year-old man and 80-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds, Moses said.

The two are related and the woman lives at the house, he said.

This is the 11th homicide this month, making it the city’s deadliest month since at least 2019, and at least the 28th homicide of the year, according to records kept by The Eagle based on homicides reported by police. Even during Wichita’s record year of homicides in 2020, when there were 59, the most in any month was six: it happened three times that year, including in July.

Wichita has seen 16 of its 28 homicides, or 57%, since June 10.

There were 25 homicides at this time last year.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as details become available.