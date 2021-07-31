Man and woman found shot dead in a Broward home after a domestic dispute call

Two people are dead after a Friday afternoon shooting in Dania Beach, Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Citing Marsy’s Law, BSO didn’t release the names of the man and the woman found dead when deputies answered a domestic dispute call around 4:40 p.m.

Their bodies were discovered after BSO SWAT team members went into a house in the 3200 block of Southwest 44th Street.

