Man, woman found shot to death in wrecked car in Hopewell's second double-murder in a week

HOPEWELL — Police say a man and woman were found shot to death early Tuesday morning in the city's second double-homicide in less than a week.

The unidentified victims were discovered around 2:20 a.m. in a wrecked car on South 13th Avenue near its intersection with Buren Street, Hopewell Police Lt. Jacquita Allen said in an email. Officers were responding to a shots-fired call in the area when they made the discovery.

Both victims were declared dead at the scene.

No motive or suspect information has been disclosed yet. Anyone who may know something about the incident is asked to call Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202. That information may also be shared through the P3Tips mobile app.

To date, Hopewell has recorded seven homicides this year. Tuesday's killings come just four days after an 18-year-old from Petersburg and a 14-year-old from Hopewell were found dead on railroad tracks on Elm Street near Arlington Road. Two other juveniles, both 15 years old, were also shot and taken to a local hospital where they were expected to survive.

Petersburg Police release details on car, 'persons of interest' in Saturday night homicide

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news and government for The Progress-Index, a member of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Hopewell Police investigate city's second double-homicide in a week