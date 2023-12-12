Man and woman found shot to death at home with children inside, Texas cops say

A man and woman were found shot to death at a Texas home after a friend arrived to give the man a ride to work, officials said.

When the friend showed up outside the home — roughly 50 miles north of Houston — he noticed the front door was open, the release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the scene in Montgomery County at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, after the friend called 911 from a neighbor’s house, the sheriff’s office said.

The victims, 24-year-old Arazeli Ruiz and Fernando Fernandez, 31, suffered gunshot wounds, investigators said.

But Ruiz and Ferndandez were not alone in the home, investigators said, adding that children were also inside but unharmed, KTRK reported. The kids have been turned over to family members, authorities said.

The children were 2 and 5 years old, officials told KPRC.

An investigation is underway, the sheriff’s office said.

