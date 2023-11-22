Man, woman found shot to death in Wichita Falls

Editor's note: This story includes information about a death by suicide. If you or anyone you know could be struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255) any time day or night or chat online; The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line, 1-800-273-8255, press 1; or the Crisis Text Line provides free confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week via text message to people in crisis when they text "HELLO" to 741741.

Wichita Falls police are investigating what detectives believe was a murder-suicide, according to a Wichita Falls Police Department press release Wednesday.

Officers went to a house at 2 Rock Island Circle just before 2 p.m. Tuesday and found a 53-year-old man dead in the residence. He had a gunshot wound to the head.

The investigation led the officers and detectives to another residence in Wichita Falls to check welfare on a 52-year-old female.

They found a woman dead in the house. She also had a gunshot wound to the head. Police have not released the names of the dead.

Police did not release the address where the woman was found, but it appears to be in southwest Wichita Falls north of Lake Wichita.

The families of the deceased had not been notified by Wednesday morning, according to police.

The WFPD said this was an isolated incident that poses no threat to others.

