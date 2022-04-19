Man and woman found shot near Memphis gas station, police say
Two people are in the hospital today after two people were found shot near a Memphis gas station, according to police.
A man and a woman were found at a Valero gas station on Overton Crossing St. with gunshot wounds, Memphis Police said.
The bullets flew around 2:50 p.m., according to police.
MPD said both the man and woman were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
No information about the shooter or shooters has been released at this time.
