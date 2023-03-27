Man, woman hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton on Thursday.

Police were dispatched to a shooting complaint in the 300 block of Wyoming Street around 11:10 p.m., a spokesperson for Dayton police confirmed.

Upon their arrival, they discovered that a 23-year-old man had been shot.

>> 1 taken to hospital after house fire in Dayton over the weekend

A second person who had been shot, an 18-year-old woman, left the scene and flagged down DFD medics who transported her to Miami Valley hospital for treatment, the spokesperson said.

Police loaded the first victim into a cruiser and transported him to Miami Valley Hospital, according to the spokesperson. He is currently in critical condition.

The second victim is in non-life threatening condition.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

Dayton police are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to contact 937-333-1232 where they can speak with a detective.



