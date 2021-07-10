Man and woman indicted in Centerville carjacking, police pursuit

Jul. 9—A man and woman were indicted Friday after a Centerville carjacking late last month that led to a police pursuit that started in Springboro and ended in Dayton.

Sidney Robert Clayman, 27, of New Paris, and Christina Ashley Redwine, 29, of Centerville, are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for robbery, grand theft of a motor vehicle and theft. Clayman also is charged with failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

A woman called 911 around 12:45 p.m. June 30 after she said a man and woman took her money and the silver van she was driving from a parking lot at a Centerville shopping center near the intersection of Spring Valley Pike and state Route 48.

The man reached in and took her money, the caller reported. The victim said she got out of the van and chased the suspect, before he circled around the van and jumped in. the driver's seat. The van took off with the man and a woman inside. They crashed into another van on the way out of the parking lot, the caller said. The victim, who is from Waynesville, told police the van belonged to her parents.

Law enforcement in Warren County spotted the van eight minutes later, headed west on state Route 73 near Interstate 75 in Springboro, according to a Centerville police report.

Police pursued the van as it traveled north on I-75 up into Dayton, turning onto U.S. 35 before exiting and leading police to the area of Third and Broadway streets. Police briefly lost track of the van before finding it abandoned behind Wright-Patt Credit Union on Third Street. Officers found and arrested two people nearby who matched the descriptions of the suspects near the intersection of West Fourth and Hawthorn streets, the report stated.

Clayman and Redwine remain in the Montgomery County Jail, where they have been held since their June 30 arrests.