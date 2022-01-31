Man, woman indicted in connection with fatal Brockton shooting, 2 others charged

BROCKTON — A man and a woman have been indicted and two more people are facing new charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old father last November, prosecutors said.

A Plymouth County grand jury returned indictments on Friday charging Shamallah Jones, 26, of Dorchester, with one count each of murder, attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serous bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a subsequent offense of carrying a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of ammunition without a firearms license.

The grand jury also returned indictments charging Ashley Severino, 26, of Boston, with one count of accessory after the fact of murder and witness intimidation.

On Monday, two additional people were arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting.

Prosecutors say Rula Jones, 27, was arrested in Weymouth and charged with murder, while Vanessa Jones, 55, of Brockton, was arrested in Brockton and charged with witness intimidation.

The indictments and charges stem from an incident that occurred on Nov. 9, 2021, in Brockton.

More: Dorchester man held without bail for Brockton murder; Boston woman charged as accessory

More: Brockton shooting victim Greg Grantsis remembered as loving father, caretaker of many

Police responded to the area of 69 Tremont St. for a report of shots fired and located a 2007 Mazda 3 parked in the middle of the roadway, with two male victims outside the vehicle.

One victim, 36-year-old Gregory Grantsis, of Brockton, suffered a gunshot wound to the face and the second man, who hasn't been identified, suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and torso. A third person in the vehicle was not shot.

Grantsis was taken by ambulance to Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:13 a.m. the next morning. The second victim was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton and recovered from his injuries.

Story continues

Brockton police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County district attorney's office commenced a joint investigation.

"As a result, investigators developed information and sought and obtained an arrest warrant for (Shamallah) Jones," the DA's office said in a written statement. "He was located at an address in Boston and placed under arrest without incident."

Shamallah Jones was arrested in December.

As a result of the investigation, the DA's office said police sought and obtained an arrest warrant for Severino, who was also located and arrested.

Shamallah Jones is being held without bail.

Both will be arraigned in Brockton Superior Court at a later date on the indictments.

The two new people facing charges, Rula Jones and Vanessa Jones, will be arraigned Tuesday in Brockton District Court.

Enterprise senior reporter Cody Shepard can be reached by email at cshepard@enterprisenews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @cshepard_ENT. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Man, woman indicted for Brockton murder of Gregory Grantsis