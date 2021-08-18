Man, woman indicted in Moraine motel bomb threat

Aug. 18—A man and woman were indicted Tuesday after a standoff and bomb threat earlier this month that forced the evacuation of a Moraine motel.

Gene Edmund Blatchford Jr., 24, of Dayton, and Shawna Marie Blanton, 22, of Xenia, are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for inducing panic.

An officer on a routine patrol came across a silver 2011 Chevrolet HHR shortly before 8 a.m. Aug. 8 parked in the rear of the Relax Inn, 3333 S. Dixie Drive in Moraine that was reported stolen from Dayton with a caution that the occupant may be armed with a handgun, according to a Moraine Police Division report.

Officers traced the possible drivers of that car to a room at the motel. When officers knocked on the door, a woman later identified as Blanton answered but would not let officers inside and a man later identified as Batchford shouted "you don't want to come in here ... I've got guns and bombs," the report stated.

The Kettering Regional SWAT team and Dayton Bomb Squad responded and the motel was evacuated, but no weapons or guns were found. Hostage negotiators communicated for about three hours back and forth before Blatchford and Blanton surrendered, police said.

Blatchford and Blanton remain held in the Montgomery County Jail, where Blatchford also is held on a possible parole violation, records show.