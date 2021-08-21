Man, woman indicted in Riverside home invasion

Aug. 21—A man and woman were indicted Friday for a home invasion reported earlier this month in Riverside.

Kyle Wade Hale, 43, and Misty Sue Quake, 37, are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated burglary.

Riverside police were called around 3 p.m. Aug. 8 to a home in the 2400 block of Warrendale Avenue after a 42-year-old man said Hale kicked in his locked back door and that Hale and Quake beat him up before he was able to run across the street to call for help.

The resident said he was cleaning his bedroom when he heard a loud crash at his back door and saw Hale and Quake break into his house. The pair "began punching him, knocking him to the ground and continued to kick and hit him until he was able to get up and take off across the street," according to a Riverside Police Department report.

The victim told police that Hale and Quake have been accusing him of stealing property. While Hale was in jail, the victim said he allowed him to store belongings at his home but he said that Hale has since retrieved all of his possessions from the house, the report stated.

Hale and Quake are in the Montgomery County Jail, where they have been held since their Aug. 10 arrests by Riverside police.